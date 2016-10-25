LWU BASEBALL TEAM DINES WITH RESIDENTS OF THE WOODLAND

FARMVILLE, Va. – While many student-athletes will use their off-days from practice and workouts to recover and catch up on coursework, Longwood baseball has made a habit of spending afternoons with the senior residents of The Woodland, an assisted-living community in Farmville.

With a pair of visits within the past month and two trips in the 2016 calendar season, for a third consecutive baseball season Longwood head coach Ryan Mau and his players have made it a priority to visit the residents of The Woodland, sharing stories, smiles, and camaraderie over a late-afternoon supper.

“It is always great seeing our friends at The Woodlands,” Mau said after his fourth trip with his players to the community. “Our team gets to spend quality time with the residents during dinner, which leads to quite an array of conversations.”

The baseball team first visited The Woodland in April 2016, in the middle of Mau’s second year at Longwood, and made a return trip in October of last year. In the past two visits, more than 30 players and baseball staff volunteered their time to converse with the residents during dinner. Players—and special guest, Elwood—posed for pictures and kept the residents company during their meals.

“I know the residents enjoy having the company, but it is also very important for our player development,” Mau said. “We provide them multiple opportunities to serve the community and they continue to step up and volunteer.”

Longwood’s baseball team has prided itself on connecting with the Farmville community through several offseason events, including the second-annual Spooky Slugfest, and the team’s visits to FACES, the local food bank.

“The selfless qualities our players continually reveal will help them grow into being successful men and great citizen leaders in the future,” Mau said.

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

Darius Thigpen

Longwood University