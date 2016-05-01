Centra L’burg GH Named one of the nation’s top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals

Centra President and CEO, E.W. Tibbs recently shared that Centra Lynchburg General Hospital has again been named one of the nation’s Top 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Truven Health for 2018. This annual study identifies the top U.S. hospitals for inpatient cardiovascular services in the nation, and this is the seventh time Centra has been recognized. Notably, Bon Secours and the University of Virginia are the only other hospitals in the state of Virginia to receive this award that many times since its inception in 1999.

The Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals study is an objective and quantitative study that identifies the nation’s best providers of cardiovascular care. The study is based on publicly available CMS data and looks at clinical, operational and financial performance metrics. The study shows that top cardiovascular hospitals have significantly higher inpatient survival rates than non-winning cardiovascular hospitals, with fewer complication incidences. Top hospitals also see lower readmission rates for heart attack, heart failure and heart surgery patients, and have shorter lengths of stay for their patients at lower costs ($1,333 to $5,745 less in total costs than non-winners).

“This is a special honor for Centra’s Cardiovascular team and is very much a testament to the good work they do each and every day,” Tibbs stated. “We should take great pride in this national study and know we are providing the highest quality cardiovascular care that can be found anywhere in the country. We receive this type of recognition because we have dedicated providers, nurses and team members that work tirelessly to achieve excellence. I want to extend a sincere thank you to our employees and medical staff for the passion they bring to their work. Their unwavering commitment to our patients does not go unnoticed.”