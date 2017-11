On, Friday, November 10th, at approximately 9:15 a.m. a fire alarm was triggered by smoke at the elementary school. All students were immediately evacuated outside of the elementary school and transported by bus to the middle school cafeteria. All lunches will be served to the elementary school students at the middle school.

Once the building is cleared by the fire department and we can ensure that all areas are safe, the students will return to the elementary school.