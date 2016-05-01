Prince Edward County Election Results

Firm numbers are in and Prince Edward County voters have re-elected Buffalo District Supervisor Bob Timmons Junior and Leigh District Supervisor Jerry Townsend. Farmville 701 DIstrict Supervisor Jim Wilck will also serve another term. However, the supervisor representing the Prospect district, Calvin Gray, lost by five votes to J. David Emert. Emert issued a statement late Tuesday thanking his opponent for running an “upstanding” campaign.

Tuesday was also the first-ever school board election in Prince Edward County since the state laws changed. However, three candidate running did not have an opponent, so Timothy Wiley Corbett, Lucy Carson, and Cainan Townsend will all sit on the board. In the Prospect District, Elzora Glenice Stuff defeated Dione Scott Jennings. According to the Farmville Herald, Stuff has been a teacher at Prince Edward County High School and has spent 48 years in education as a teacher, administrator, and curriculum developer.