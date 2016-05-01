PECHS AWARDED GRANT FOR PURCHASE OF PICKLEBALL EQUIPMENT

The Prince Edward Physical Education Department has been awarded a grant for the purchase of Pickleball equipment to start a program at Prince Edward High School. Pickleball is an exceptional paddle, ball and net game which brings all levels and ages of people together. It is a lifetime sport with a high degree of skill success. The USAPA (USA Pickleball Association) has supported our request for 23 paddles and 1 net system. We are grateful for Janet Green, who pursued and won this grant for us! We are very excited to begin the program in January!