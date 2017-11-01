Veteran’s Clothes Closet Ribbon Cutting

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce is so excited to welcome The Veteran’s Clothes Closet Thrift Store to Main Street in Farmville. The rain did not keep supporters away.  A large crowd gathered today to join the thrift store for their open house and ribbon cutting.

Piedmont Area Veterans Council owns and operates “The Veterans Clothes Closet Thrift Store”. A very upscale women’s clothing store filled with designer clothing at Thrift Store prices….new arrivals are tagged and placed on racks daily!

