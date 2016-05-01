Public Comment Invited on Appomattox School Budget

The Appomattox County School Board will hold a public comment session on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room at the Appomattox CVCC Satellite which is located at the Carver-Price Educational Complex at 136 Carver Lane, in Appomattox. The purpose of the session will be to solicit comments and receive suggestions from the public prior to development of the 2018-2019 school budget.

Individuals and organizations with suggestions for the 2018-2019 school budget are encouraged to speak at the meeting. It is not necessary for speakers to request placement on the agenda for this portion of the School Board meeting.

For further information, contact the superintendent at 434-352-8251.