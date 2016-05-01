APPOMATTOX MIDDLE SCHOOL CHOIR STUDENTS SELECTED FOR ALL-DISTRICT CHORUS

Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce fourteen (14) Appomattox Middle School (AMS) Choir students were among the nearly 700 students who auditioned for All-District Chorus at Lord Botetourt High School, November 4, 2017. The audition necessitated students prepare a required song to sing for the judges and then sight-sing a line of music they had never seen before, after only 20 seconds to review. The auditioning students worked very hard in class and during after-school rehearsals to prepare and fine-tune their vocal skills. We commend the hard work of Natalie Fitzgerald, Cora Bennett, Mayghen Boni, Brette Dufresne, Karli Ramsey, Sheanya Morgan, Caitlyn Radford, Sabrina Tappen, Kierra Boyd, Megan Drinkard, Mykaela Garay, Jaliyah Hall, Dakota Wheeler, and Gabe Thompson. The students were led by AMS Choral Director, Brenda Jarrett.

Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to report five of our students scored high enough to garner a selection to this year’s All-District Chorus! One student scored high enough to land a coveted alternate position. Congratulations to:

Natalie Fitzgerald – 7 th Grader – Selected (for the second year in a row) as a Soprano to the Treble (S-S-A) Choir

Kierra Boyd – 8 th Grader ­– Selected as an Alto to the Treble Choir

Jaliyah Hall – 7 th Grader – Selected (for the second year in a row) as an Alto to the Mixed (S-A-T-B) Choir

Dakota Wheeler – 8 th Grader – Selected (for the second year in a row) as a Tenor to the Mixed (S-A-T-B) Choir

Gabe Thompson – 8 th Grader – Selected as a Bass to the Mixed (S-A-T-B) Choir

Karli Ramsey – 8th Grader – Selected as 2nd Alternate Soprano

These students will represent Appomattox Middle School as members of the All-District Chorus in a concert that will be held at William Byrd High School on March 3, 2018! Congratulations to these stellar choral students and their instructor, Brenda Jarrett.

Dorinda G. Grasty, Ed.D.

Superintendent

Appomattox County Public Schools