SENIOR ALERT FROM VSP

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF THE HERNDON POLICE DEPARTMENT ON NOVEMBER 7, 2017.

THE HERNDON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR DONALD GARY HIGGINS, RACE WHITE, SEX MALE , AGE 65 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 5’8”, WEIGHT 220 lbs, WITH BROWN EYES AND BROWN/GRAY HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON NOVEMBER 6, 2017, AT 1013 TYLER STREET, HERNDON, VIRGINIA. HE WAS WEARING A BLACK/GRAY JACKET, YELLOW REDSKINS JERSEY, GRAY RUNNING SHORTS, AND CARRYING DOCKER PANTS AND A PLAID LONG SLEEVE SHIRT.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HIS HEALTH AND SAFETY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE HERNDON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT 703-435-6846 or DIAL 911 OR #77 ON A CELL PHONE.

YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com/

Contributed by:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police