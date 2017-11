Farmville Police have released the identity of a man who was killed while skateboarding on West Third Street last week. 23 year-old Christopher James Goodman was struck from behind by a vehicle in the roadway just before 8pm last Tuesday evening. Goodman died after he was flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond by helicopter. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and it’s not known if that driver was cited for any traffic infractions, either.