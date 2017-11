A Farmville man has died from injuries he suffered in a skateboard accident last Tuesday. Farmville Police say the 23 year-old man was struck from behind at about 7:45 p.m. on West Third Street. The unidentified victim was rushed to Centra Southside, but was then transferred by helicopter to VCU Medical Center in Richmond, where he died on Friday. Neither Chief Andy Ellington or Town Spokesperson Kate Pickett-Eggleston would release the man’s name.