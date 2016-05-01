Farmville Garbage Route Changes This Week

Saturday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day; and as a result, there will be NO business garbage or cardboard collection on Friday, November 10, in Farmville. All other scheduled garbage and cardboard collection for this week remains the same. Collections will resume on their normal schedules next week. There will be NO loose-leaf collection on Friday, November 10. Area 1 collection begins November 13 and runs through November 17. Area 2 collection will begin on November 20. Please remember that loose leaves must be free of all other debris, including brush and limbs. Place these items away from the leaf piles, as they are picked up by a different crew and truck. The town of Farmville thanks you for your cooperation. If you have any questions, call the Farmville Department of Public Works at 434-392- 3331.