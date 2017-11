We have had some outstanding athletic achievements here at Prince Edward. We recently presented Championship Rings to 6 members of the Prince Edward Track Team.

100 Meter Dash |Bryan Moses (not pictured)

High Jump | Makayla Morris

4 x 400 Meter Relay | Jordan Booker, Naomi Jones, Mia Seay & Monteria Wynn

Congratulations to these State Champions from Prince Edward County High School.

L-R Pictured: Jordan Booker, Makayla Morris, Naomi Jones, Mia Seay, Montiera Wynn