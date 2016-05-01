Sentence Handed Down In Tyson Chicken Plant Abuse Case

Another sentence is handed down in Buckingham County over an undercover video sting operation at a Tyson Chicken plant uncovered animal abuse. On Tuesday, 21 year-old Jacob Sorrell received a 12 month prison term, with all of it suspended. A judge ordered him to serve five years probation. If he violates the terms of the probation, he’ll have to serve the entire prison term of one year. In 2016, the animal rights group called Compassion Over Killing, got into the Tyson chicken processing plants in Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Buckingham Counties and filmed a number of workers, kicking, punching and throwing live chickens. Tyson fired 10 people over the incident and said all of them chose to ignore their training on how to properly handle the animals. William and Judy Atkins, of Rice, Trent Johnson, of Drakes Branch, Samuel Downs, of Crewe, Tyrone Delaney, of Amelia, a Robin Bowen, of Crewe, have also pleaded guilty in the case.