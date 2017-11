Countyline Vineyard and Venue opened it’s “Barn” doors this weekend for a two day Open House event & Ribbon Cutting. Photo taken is from Fran Willis Photography.

Pictured Left to Right:

Jeff Kinne, Jennifer Kinne, Jackie Wallace, Tasha Davis, Bridget Flannagan, Tanner Conkwright, Wes Barnett, Chris Conkwright, Gabriella Charles, Jennifer Conkwright, Collin Conkwright, Stan Cheyne, Linda Cheyne, Laura Mannarino, Cynthia Favret