Gas Tank Rupture Prompts HazMat Response

A big commotion at Farmville and Zion Hill Road late Wednesday when a vehicle’s gas tank ruptured, causing gasoline to spill. At the scene, state trooper Todd Farris said two cars were approaching a red light. When the light turned green, one driver slammed into the first car ahead of him before that driver started to go. The gas tank on the pickup truck ruptured, causing all of the gasoline to spill onto the roadway. Farmville Volunteer Firefighters responded and were able to use specialized pads to soak up the gas. Neither driver was seriously hurt.