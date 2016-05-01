Controversy Over Memorial Bench Continues In Charlotte County

Controversy continues in Charlotte County, where a blue and white ribbon now covers a bible verse on a memorial bench honoring Colton Osborne… a student up-and-coming firefighter who was killed in an ATV accident. At the last school board meeting, the board approved forming a committee to research policy regarding memorials at public schools. The goal will be to develop a formal policy. Controversy erupted when the bench containing a bible verse was placed at the high school baseball field. However, the district’s attorney, Craig Wood, told the board that the presence of the bible verse creates a “significant” religious establishment problem. Another local attorney, Teresa Dunaway, who doesn’t work for the district, told the board that she felt Wood was mistaken. However, Osborne’s own family has expressed their wish to replace the bench with another one that doesn’t contain a scripture passage.