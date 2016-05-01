Farmville Residents Trying To Get Used To Traffic Changes

There have been a number of traffic changes throughought Farmville in the last few days, which a lot of us are still trying to get used to. First, the speed limits have decreased in several areas of town, which Town Manager Gerald Spates says is mainly because of new development and higher traffic. Spates suggested the changes and the town council approved them at their October 11th meeting. Also, there is a new traffic stop light that will be turned on at the intersection of St. George and Third Street. Spates says the stop light was installed because of the need to protect an increased number of pedestrians who are crossing the street there, again, because of the development in recent years. Spates told the Farmville Herald that he’s heard a lot of negative feedback about the speed limit changes, but they’re here to stay.