LWU LANCER FIELD HOCKEY GREAT TO BE HONORED

FARMVILLE, Va. – Former Longwood field hockey great Nancy Fowlkes, who played for the blue and white from 1971-74, is set to be honored Thursday as an inaugural member of the Ring of Honor in the South Hampton Roads area of Virginia.

Known in the Hampton Roads area for her instrumental work as Virginia’s winningest high school coach, Fowlkes will be one of five members to be inducted in the first class joining Beth Anders, Yogi Booth, Emilie Tilley and Debbie Lowrance.

Throughout her career as a coach, Fowlkes collected 13 state titles – seven in a row – and finished with a 390-55-20 overall record and .861 win percentage, coaching at Frank W. Cox High School from 1973-2001.

Fowlkes was on campus for the 1970’s reunion that celebrated all of the teams from the decade when the 2017 version of Longwood field hockey hosted LIU Brooklyn on Sept. 16 in a 4-0 shutout.

The induction ceremony will take place at the Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. at 6:30 p.m. Fowlkes and the rest of the initial members will also be recognized Friday at halftime during the Class 6 Region A championship game.