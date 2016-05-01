Keysville Man Ordered To Prison For DUI Crash

A Keysville man has been sentenced to prison for felony drunk driving in Lunenburg County. 51 year-old Jon Edward Rowe is ordered to serve a six year suspended sentence. A judge granted Rowe a prison term of one year, but if he violates any of a number of conditions after he is released, he will have to go back to prison and serve out the remainder of the six year term. Rowe was arrested in June after a crash on Highway 360 near Meherrin and Bruceville Road. Rowe originally stated that his girlfriend was the driver and that he had only been dropped off at the scene by a friend. Row failed the field sobriety test at the scene and was sent to jail that night.