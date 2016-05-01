Major Crash On Route 460 In Campbell County Monday

A crash involving multiple vehicles in Campbell County is under investigation by Virginia State Police. A prepared statement from VSP SPokesperson Susan Rowland says that the crash happened at about 6:00 Monday morning on Route 460, about a half mile west of Thomas Terrace Market when the driver of a Ford box truck lost control. The truck ran off the left side of the road and the driver overcorrected. The truck flipped and landed on its side, blocking both lanes of eastbound Route 460. The driver of the truck is identified as 24 year-old Daniel Bowling, of Lynchburg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non life threatening injuries. Meanwhile, after the initial crash of the box truck, three other vehicles struck the overturned truck. 63 year-old Timothy Davis, of Lynchburg and 72 year-old Shirley Fleshman of Lynchburg were also slightly injured. Bowling has been cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle.