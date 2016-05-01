VSP INVESTIGATING MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH ON RT. 460 IN CAMPBELL COUNTY

At approximately 6 a.m. this morning (Oct. 30, 2017), Trooper T.W. Fridley was called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Campbell County.

A 2007 Ford box truck was traveling eastbound on Route 460 about half a mile west of Thomas Terrace Market when the driver lost control, causing the truck to run off the left side of the road. The driver overcorrected and the truck overturned on its passenger side, blocking both lanes of eastbound Route 460. The truck driver – Daniel M. Bowling, 24, of Lynchburg – suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Following the initial crash, three vehicles – a 2015 Honda CRV, a 1999 Buick sedan and a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze – struck the overturned truck.

Timothy W. Davis, 63, of Lynchburg, who was driving the Buick, and Shirley I. Fleshman, 72 of Lynchburg, who was a passenger in the Cruze, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. Fleshman was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The drivers of the CRV and the Cruze were not injured.

Bowling is charged with failure to maintain control. The crash remains under investigation.

Contributed by:

Susan Rowland

Public Relations Coordinator

Virginia State Police