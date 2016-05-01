ACHS Volleyball Team Wins Dogwood Tournament; On To Region Play

The Appomattox County Lady Raiders volleyball team recently won the Dogwood District Tournament. The Lady Raiders Volleyball Team were the regular season co-champions with Nelson County and captured the Dogwood District Tournament Championship last week with a hard fought 3-1 victory over Nelson County at Nelson County High School. After losing the first game 18-25, the team stormed back to win the next three games. The Raiders were led by Josey Walton with 15 kills, 14 digs and 2 aces. The Lady Raiders are the #1 seed in the Region Tournament, which starts today. They will receive a first round bye and will play tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. against the winner of Chatham/Fort Chiswell game that is taking place on Monday.