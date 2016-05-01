Lady Raiders are #1

Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce that the Lady Raiders Volleyball Team has won the Dogwood District Tournament. The Lady Raiders Volleyball Team were the regular season co-champions with Nelson County and captured the Dogwood District Tournament Championship last night with a hard fought 3-1 victory over Nelson County at Nelson County High School.

After losing the first game 18-25, the team stormed back to win the next three games with scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21. The Raiders were led by Josey Walton with 15 kills, 14 digs and 2 aces. Kaylynn Eagle had 12 kills and 7 blocks. Samantha Shirey added 10 kills, 3 digs and 2 blocks. Abbey Mann had 7 kills, 5 aces and 5 digs. Sakyra Abbitt added 38 assists, 7 digs and 1 ace. Leah Caldwell had 20 digs and 2 aces. Maddie Driskill had 2 digs and 3 aces. Alie Carrico had 1 kill, 1 block and 2 digs.

The Lady Raiders are the #1 seed in the Region Tournament, which starts on Monday October 30. They will receive a first round bye and will play Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. against the winner of Chatham/Fort Chiswell game that is taking place on Monday.

Congratulations to our Lady Raiders Volleyball Team on their Dogwood District win! Go Raiders!