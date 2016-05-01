PECPS Get STEM Grant

On October 4, 2017, Prince Edward County Public Schools was awarded with a $5,000 STEM Competition Team Grant from the Virginia Department of Education. This award will help with the planning and preparation of a robotics team which will participate in the LEGO FTC (FIRST Tech Challenge) during the 2018-2019 school year. As a first time recipient, Prince Edward is also eligible to receive a second-year (initiative expansion) grant in the subsequent school year. “We are very excited to begin a competitive robotics team and hope to continue to build this program and expand it to the middle and elementary schools.” Stated Tammy Hurt, who has been spearheading the PECPS STEM initiative.