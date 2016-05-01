Famrville Man Sentenced For Sex Crimes

A local man accused of sexually assaulting a 13 year-old girl will go to prison for 25 years. Michael Tyrone Booker, of Farmville, received a 40 year sentence, with 15 years suspended. That means he’ll get out in 25 years, but must go back to prison to serve the remainder of the term if he breaks any of a number of conditions. The court abandoned several other charges, including one charge accusing Booker of sexual contact with his daughter. Booker must still go to trial in Prince Edward County for four counts of sodomy, two counts involving a family member. Sheriff Darrell Hodges said the case dates back three years, starting in Cumberland COunty and continuing in Prince Edward County.