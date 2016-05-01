FIFTH ANNUAL LABC ONCE AGAIN A SUCCESS FOR LWU ATHLETICS

FARMVILLE, Va. – The fifth installment of Longwood athletics’ signature fundraising event, the Longwood Athletics Benefit Celebration (LABC), drew a crowd of more than 250 Longwood alumni, faculty, staff, fans and student-athletes this past Saturday at The Richmond Omni Hotel for an evening of fun, food, dancing and a silent auction.

The event helped provide support of the department and student-athlete scholarship funding and assisting with raising funds for sport-specific projects.

“What a great night for Longwood,” said Longwood director of athletics Troy Austin. “It’s great to see familiar faces and catch up with our former student-athletes and alumni and celebrate Longwood athletics. The money we raised will directly benefit our student-athletes through scholarships, operating budgets and the special projects they unveiled at the banquet, all of which will progress our mission of elevating Longwood University through athletics success.”

More than $15,000 was raised Saturday at the event with an additional $13,000 raised for scholarships and sport specific projects ranging from a new stringing machine for the men’s and women’s tennis teams to batting cage upgrades for the four-time Big South champion softball team.

“We are sincerely thankful for the support of our sponsors, donors and guests for helping to make the 2017 Longwood Athletics Benefit Celebration a success,” said assistant athletics director for development Trey Eggleston. “The student-athletes were the highlight of this event, and did a fantastic job representing Longwood Athletics and their respective teams to our constituents and that is what this night is all about.”

The evening featured remarks from Austin and president W. Taylor Reveley IV, as well as live music from the band Cheap Thrills. In addition, those in attendance had the opportunity to bid on numerous items, including plenty of Longwood gear, art, and other swag and getaways such as stays at the Greenbrier Resort to two tickets to the 2018 Men’s NCAA Basketball Final Four in San Antonio, Texas.

