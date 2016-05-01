Roundabout Option Disucssed For Oak, High & Griffin Intersection

About a dozen residents spoke at the recent Farmville Town Council meeting about their feelings on the intersection of Oak, Griffin, and High Streets. Seven of those residents were in favor of a proposed roundabout intersection. The roundabout option is one of three options put forth by an engineering firm and that’s the option they recommended. The changes would cost about 3.8 million dollars, 2.2 million would come directly from town coffers. The residents in support of the roundabout cites statistics showing fewer crashes.