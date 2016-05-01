Pedestrian Struck & Killed In Fluvanna County

Virginia State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Fluvanna County on Monday. A statement from VSP says a 2000 Ford pickup was headed south in the 3100 block of Kents Store Way, or ROute 630, when the driver crested a hill and struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian is identified as 57 year-old Alan Hood, of Kents Store, who was reportedly crossing the roadway when he was struck. Hood was taken to a local hospital where he died. Charges are not expected in the incident, but it remains under investigation.