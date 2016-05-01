Farmville Speed Limits Change Today

Watch your speed throughout Famrville, as the speed limits have officially been changed throughout Farmville as a result of the October 11th vote by the town council. For instance on West Third Street where the limit was 45, it’s now only 40 miles per hour. It will drop to 25 miles per hour between the bridge at Buffalo Creek to Bridge Street. Also on South Main Street near the hotels, the speed limit also goes down from 45 to 40 down to Belmont Circle. Past Belmont down to Griffin Boulevard, it will drop to 35. Town Manager Gerald Spates recommended the speed limit changes because of new development in town.