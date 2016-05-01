ACPS Celebrate National School Bus Safety Week

Appomattox County Public Schools recently celebrated National School Bus Safety Week October 16-20. Governor Terence McAuliffe issued a proclamation for the week which noted, “In the Commonwealth there are approximately 15,500 school bus operators transporting approximately 1 million students over 155 million miles throughout Virginia each year.” Appomattox County Public Schools averages 650,000 miles per year with 55 buses transporting up to 2200 students. The proclamation also reminded everyone that “the cooperation and caution of motorists is necessary in order to maintain the safety of Virginia’s children, which can be accomplished by citizens complying with traffic signals, observing traffic patterns, and by stopping when students are boarding and exiting school buses.”