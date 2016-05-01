FARMVILLE VICE-MAYOR RE-ELECTED TO VA. MUNICIPAL LEAGUE EXEC COMM

Farmville, VA –A.D. “Chuckie” Reid, vice mayor of Farmville, was recently re-elected chair of a subcommittee representing towns for the Virginia Municipal League (VML). The election for the Town Section chair was held Monday, Oct. 2 at the League’s annual conference and business meeting in Williamsburg.

As the chair of the Town Section, Vice Mayor Reid also serves on the League’s Executive Committee. This position enables Reid to shape the activities of the League and make it a better advocate for the Town of Farmville and similar communities.

Reid’s first term on Town Council began in 1986; he is currently serving his second term as vice mayor. He chairs the Personnel Committee and serves on the Infrastructure (water/sewer/roads) Committee and Special Project Committee. He is also a member of the Governor’s Local Government Transition Council.

Vice Mayor Reid has worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Farmville for 27 years. He attended Southside Virginia Community College and served four years in the United States Air Force.

VML is a statewide, nonprofit, nonpartisan association of city, town, and county governments established in 1905 to improve and assist local governments through legislative advocacy, research, education, and other services. The collaboration of localities of various sizes and demographics enables VML to develop comprehensive programs and policies to improve life across Virginia.