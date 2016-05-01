APPOMATTOX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND SAFE TRANSPORTATION

Appomattox County Public Schools celebrated National School Bus Safety Week October 16-20. Governor Terence McAuliffe issued a proclamation for the week which noted, “In the Commonwealth there are approximately 15,500 school bus operators transporting approximately 1 million students over 155 million miles throughout Virginia each year.”

Appomattox County Public Schools averages 650,000 miles per year with 55 buses transporting up to 2200 students. The proclamation also reminded everyone that “the cooperation and caution of motorists is necessary in order to maintain the safety of Virginia’s children, which can be accomplished by citizens complying with traffic signals, observing traffic patterns, and by stopping when students are boarding and exiting school buses.”

One yellow school bus removes approximately 32 cars from the roadway in transporting students to and from school each day.

Appomattox County Public Schools is extremely fortunate to have such a dedicated crew of hard working bus drivers, bus aides, bus mechanics and crossing guards. Our primary goal is the safe transportation of our students. Every driver is required to have extensive training to obtain their license, as well as continued training each year.

Appomattox County Public Schools wishes to issue a huge thank you to the Transportation Department Staff for their steadfast commitment to safely transporting our students each day.

If you would like to be a part of the ACPS Transportation Department Staff and would like to apply to be a bus driver, please contact us at 434-352-7441.