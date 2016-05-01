Statewide Amber Alert For Missing Chesterfield County Boy

A statewide Amber Alert was activated late Monday for a missing 3 year-old boy from Chesterfield County. Police there say they’re looking for Cayden Thomas Merchant, who is a black male, three years old, 2 feet tall and weighing 29 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a white flannel button up shirt with orange and gray stripes. The child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at 9124 Germont Ave in North Chesterfield, Va., at approximately 6:30 p.m., Monday evening. The child is likely in the custody of 40 year-old James Benjamin King, and riding in a red 2016 Hyundai Elantra with Virginia license plate XWS-1828. King is 5’1 and weighs 130 lbs. He is a black male with brown eyes and a short afro. King was last seen wearing a Dead Pool insignia t-shirt with light-colored blue jeans. Authorities say they may be headed to Petersburg, Va. If you know anything, call your local police immediately.