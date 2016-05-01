Leaf Pickup Begins November 1st

Starting Wednesday, November 1st, and running through December 21st, the Town of Farmville will operate its vacuum service leaf collection. Before and after these dates, leaves must be bagged and called in for regular Monday pickups. See schedule below. Leaves must be out by 7:30 a.m. on the first scheduled day of your collection week. Rake your leaves to the curb or to property line near your street. Do not rake leaves into the street! Keep leaf piles clear of drainage ditches, pipes, and culverts. If you need leaves for composting to help nourish your plants or garden, the town will deliver leaves to you on a first-call, first-serve basis. Keep all rocks, branches, and twigs out of your leaf piles, as they will damage the equipment. Hazardous debris must be removed from piles before leaves will be picked up. Your cooperation in properly preparing leaves for collection will help us do our best to serve you. *Because of hazards of public safety and to our environment, state law prohibits leaf burning.

SCHEDULE

Nov.1-9 | Spot pickup

Nov.13-17 | Area 1 | The Greens, all Avenues and through streets, Lee, Jesse’s, Cabbell’s, Hill, Griffin, Race, High, Germantown, and Westhill

Nov. 20-22 | Area 2 | Oak, Buffalo, Beech, North, Randolph, St.George, Garden, Appomattox, Grove, W.Third, Agee, Cobb, Holman, Layne, Jackson Heights, and all streets north of Appomattox River

Nov.27-Dec.1 | Area 3 | All areas east of Main St. and south of Appomattox River, including the Belmont Circle and Crestview Dr. areas. Partial list of streets include Second, Park, South, Bridge, E.Third, Vaughan, Persimmon Tree Fork, Roberts, Noblin, Stonewood, Virginia, Hylawn, Woodrow, Cedar, Serpell, Watson, Glenn, A, Longwood, Putney, Winston, Church, Front, Gross, Parkview, Reed, Spottswood, Andrews, Vernon, Wiley, Laurel, Catlin, Barber, Milnwood, Greenhouse, Ford, Scott, and Graham

Leaf Collection Map