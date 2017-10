An accident at Farmville Municpal Airport on Friday, but fotunately, nobody was seriously injured. Two planes collided on the runway, according to VSP Sergeant G.L. Miller. The runway was closed until late afternoon on Friday. Miller told the Farmville Haerald that the two airplanes were taxiing on each side of the runway and collided as they were going about 20-30 miles per hour. At least one person was hospitalized, but we’re told the injuries were non life threatening.