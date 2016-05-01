APPOMATTOX PUBLIC SCHOOLS PARTICIPATE IN THE GREAT SHAKEOUT

On Thursday October 19, 2017, all Appomattox County Public Schools successfully participated in the Great Shakeout of 2017. The Great Shakeout is a nationwide earthquake drill in which thousands of schools, colleges, businesses, neighborhood groups, and even individuals, participate in every year. These drills are held to raise awareness of what to do in case an earthquake occurs in our area. The Great Shakeout website documents what to do in case of an earthquake:

“If you are inside a building, move no more than a few steps, then Drop, Cover and Hold On:

DROP to the ground, Take COVER by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and HOLD ON to it until the shaking stops.



Stay indoors till the shaking stops and you are sure it is safe to exit. In most buildings you are safer if you stay where you are until the shaking stops.

If you are outdoors when the shaking starts, you should find a clear spot away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and power lines, then Drop, Cover and Hold On. Stay there until the shaking stops.

If you are driving, pull over to a clear location, stop and stay there with your seatbelt fastened until the shaking stops. Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution and avoid bridges or ramps that might have been damaged.

Ground shaking during an earthquake is seldom the cause of injury. Most earthquake-related injuries and deaths are caused by collapsing walls and roofs, flying glass and falling objects. It is extremely important for a person to move as little as possible to reach the place of safety he or she has identified because most injuries occur when people try to move more than a short distance during the shaking.

Look around you now, before an earthquake. Identify safe places such as under a sturdy piece of furniture or against an interior wall in your home, office or school so that when the shaking starts you can respond quickly. An immediate response to move to the safe place can save lives. And that safe place should be within a few steps to avoid injury from flying debris.”

Each school is observed and assessed by administration to determine any areas in which to improve. Appomattox County Public Schools thanks staff for their diligence in coordinating this earthquake drill for the safety of everyone in the schools.