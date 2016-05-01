NEW STATE HISTORICAL HIGHWAY MARKERS APPROVED

Among sixteen new historical markers recently approved for placement along Virginia roads will be signs that highlight two taverns dating to the colonial era, an influential Baptist preacher on the Eastern Shore, three cemeteries, a Confederate general, a folk artist who began her career at age 61, and African American education and civil rights history during the 20th century. Markers in the WFLO listening area are:

Confederate Cemetery

The cemetery just east of here was established in 1862 to inter Confederate soldiers who died at the Farmville General Hospital. The hospital, open from 1862 to 1865, could accommodate 1,500 patients, many of whom suffered from contagious diseases or complications from battle wounds. The cemetery was deeded to the Town of Farmville in Dec. 1865. In subsequent years an unknown number of deceased Confederates were re-interred here from temporary graves in the vicinity. The Farmville chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy placed an enclosure around the cemetery in 1897 and dedicated a monument inscribed to the “Confederate Heroes” in May 1903.

Queena Stovall (1887-1980)

Emma Serena Dillard “Queena” Stovall, artist, was born outside Lynchburg and for 35 years lived near here on a farm called the Wigwam. A mother of nine, she took her first painting class at the age of 61. Her instructor, the acclaimed artist Pierre Daura, recognized her distinctive talent and refused to offer guidance for fear of changing her style. Stovall’s folk art paintings document rural life in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, depicting family scenes, farm chores, and community events involving African American and white neighbors. Her works have been displayed in galleries, museums, and traveling exhibitions across the eastern United States.

Brig. Gen. William R. Terry (1827-1897)

Oakwood Plantation was built here ca. 1780 for Capt. William Terry, a Revolutionary War officer. His grandson William R. Terry was born at Oakwood, graduated from the Virginia Military Institute, and became a Confederate captain in the spring of 1861. Promoted to colonel in Sept. 1861 and brigadier general in May 1864, he led his men in several major battles, including First Manassas, Second Manassas, Gettysburg, and Five Forks. He later represented Bedford County in the Senate of Virginia (1869-1877), served as superintendent of the state penitentiary, and was commandant of the Lee Camp Confederate Soldiers’ Home in Richmond. He is buried at Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.

All these new markers were authorized by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources during its public quarterly meeting convened in September by the Department of Historic Resources.

The Virginia highway marker program, which began in 1927 with installation of the first historical markers along U.S. Rte. 1, is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently there are more than 2,500 official state markers, most of which are maintained by Virginia Department of Transportation, except in those localities outside of VDOT’s authority.

The manufacturing cost of each new highway marker is covered by its sponsor.

More information about the Historical Highway Marker Program is available on the website of the Department of Historic Resources at http://www.dhr.virginia.gov/.