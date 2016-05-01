Prince Edward County Islamic Center Vandalized Again

The Islamic Center of Prince Edward County has been the site of another vandalism. According to Farmville Police, this is the second time in the past month that vandals have defaced the facility. The latest incident was reported at about 7am Wednesday, where officers found the word NO spray painted in black capital letters. Center Spokesperson Khalil Latif told the Farmville Herald that the previous incident happened on September 27th, which showed graffiti that included expletive words. If you know who did either incident, call police.