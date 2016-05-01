Appomattox Co. Marching Raiders Named Grand Champions

Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce that on Saturday, October 14, 2017, the Appomattox County Marching Raiders received the Grand Champion Trophy at the 34th Annual Baron Invitational. This band competition was held at Bluestone High School in Skipwith, Virginia. The Marching Raiders have competed in this invitational for several years. This Saturday was a first in the band’s history of earning the Grand Champion Trophy. This trophy is given to the highest scoring band of the competition regardless of size.

The competition was judged by a panel of six judges who used the Virginia Bands and Orchestra Directors Association Standards (VBODA) to score performers. The elements of Music, Marching, General Effect, Percussion, and Color Guard were judged against schools from across Virginia. The Appomattox County Marching Raiders earned first place in the elements of Music, Marching, General Effect, Percussion, and Color Guard, in addition to earning the Grand Champion Trophy. The Appomattox County Marching Raiders also received a Superior Rating and an overall score of 91.68.

We wish to congratulate the Appomattox County Marching Raiders and their Director, Bryan Allgood, on this esteemed honor.