PEHS Marching Band Makes History

Our Marching Band attended their first competition of the season on October 7th. For the first time in Prince Edward’s history the Prince Edward Marching Eagles won their class and almost every single category!

Awards were as follows!!

1st Place Drum Major

1st Place Percussion

1st Place Visuals

1st Place Music

2nd Place Guard

1st row left to right:

Kelly Ashley (Guard Instructor), I’Nia Marshall, Victoria Fenton, Kathryn Trent, Audrey Butler, Tabitha Hall, Caroline Fenton (Guard Manager)

2nd row left to right:

Samuel Godfrey, Ian Lower, Benjamin Roberts, Pieter Green, Amber Maliangos, Connor Stimpert, Michelle Fenton (Assistant Guard Instructor)

At the very bottom: Ms. Crouch