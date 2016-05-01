PECHS COACH JAMES BAKER AWARDED

The VHSL Regional Award of Merit for Coaches is awarded to individuals who have had a positive impact on high school athletic and activity programs at the school, district, regional or state level. Coach James Baker has coached at Prince Edward County High School for 40 years. He is a role model for our students. His hard work, dedication, loyalty, and expertise in track are recognized at all levels in the State. He has coached many state champions in various events and guided the track team to State Runner-up finishes the last two years.