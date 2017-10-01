PEHS Honors SOL Students

On Thursday, October 12th, the high school administration honored the students that scored a 600 on a SOL test during the 2016-2017 school year with a breakfast. The students ate breakfast with the high school administrative team and were awarded certificates.

Students names from left to right as pictured in “600 Breakfast” photo.

  1. Tiba Hamza –
  • Algebra II
  • Biology
  • World History I
  1. Zakhyran Little – Civics
  2. Joseph Edwards – Civics
  3. Audrey Magil – Civics
  4. Hannah Roldan – World History I
  5. Ian Lower –
  • VA/US History
  • Writing
  1. Laura Bisaillon – Writing (ABSENT)

