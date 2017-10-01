PEHS Honors SOL Students

On Thursday, October 12th, the high school administration honored the students that scored a 600 on a SOL test during the 2016-2017 school year with a breakfast. The students ate breakfast with the high school administrative team and were awarded certificates.
Students names from left to right as pictured in “600 Breakfast” photo.
- Tiba Hamza –
- Algebra II
- Biology
- World History I
- Zakhyran Little – Civics
- Joseph Edwards – Civics
- Audrey Magil – Civics
- Hannah Roldan – World History I
- Ian Lower –
- VA/US History
- Writing
- Laura Bisaillon – Writing (ABSENT)