PEHS Honors SOL Students

On Thursday, October 12th, the high school administration honored the students that scored a 600 on a SOL test during the 2016-2017 school year with a breakfast. The students ate breakfast with the high school administrative team and were awarded certificates.

Students names from left to right as pictured in “600 Breakfast” photo.

Tiba Hamza –

Algebra II

Biology

World History I

Zakhyran Little – Civics Joseph Edwards – Civics Audrey Magil – Civics Hannah Roldan – World History I Ian Lower –

VA/US History

Writing