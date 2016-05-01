Senator Peake at Chamber Lunch

It certainly was not evident that it was a business holiday on Oct. 9th if anyone saw the tremendous turnout for the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership lunch, which saw over 70 members in attendance. Senator Mark Peake summarized the events of the lunch when he said, “We serve you.” Attendees who dined at the Community Center at The Woodland, heard announcements from the Chamber and Senator Peake speak about how community businesses can continue to grow to their full potential. Brad Watson, who is Chair of the Chamber, served as the afternoon’s emcee. The lunch began with Kerby Moore of Edward Jones Investments and Audrey Sullivan of Red Door 104 LLC, who both serve on the Chamber’s Board of Directors, speaking about the recent restructuring of the Chamber’s membership committee and how this will benefit both current and potential members of the Chamber. The new membership committee, which is made up entirely of volunteers, will focus on making sure that every business who holds a membership feels the Chamber’s full support.

The Chamber was excited to feature Senator Peake of the 22nd district as this month’s speaker. Peake shared with those present the importance of local economic development. He explained to the Chamber that with this being a budget year, members must communicate with him what their needs are as they arise, so that quick action can be taken. He also asked them to share any potential opportunities with him so that he will actively be aware of what the Farmville community wants in order to potentially benefit local businesses. By forging a connection between government and community, Peake and the Chamber seek to further support local business owners and their respective ventures.

Notable announcements from the Chamber included the airing of commercials to encourage tourism to Farmville. These commercials can be found both on cable television and on the Chamber’s YouTube page. Additionally, the Farmville Holiday House Tour will be held on December 9th from 10 AM to 3 PM as a fundraiser to support both Habitat for Humanity and the Chamber. Tickets are $20 or $30 with a boxed lunch from Uptown Coffee Cafe, and the tour includes a house built by Habitat. The Chamber also looks forward to their Annual Awards and New Year’s Eve Eve Holiday Party on December 30th. Wonderful sponsorship opportunities for the event are still available and can be found on the Chamber’s website.

To close the lunch, Chair Brad Watson introduced and thanked the newest members of the Chamber, which are the Farmville Lions Club, Watkins Hearing Aids Center, Happy House Cleaning LLC, and Pizza World. The next lunch, which is $5 for members and $15 for guests, will be held on November 13th at The Woodland at 11:45 AM.