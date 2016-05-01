Troopers Investigating Deadly Crash In Nelson County

Virginia State Police is are investigating a fatal crash that that happened on Wednesday in Nelson County. A statement from VSP says around 5:15 p.m. that day, a trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 666 (Woodson Road). A 1999 Infinity I-30 sedan was traveling northbound on Route 666 about a quarter mile north of Route 630 (Dillard Hill Road) when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The sedan ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned in a creek. The driver is identified as 35 year-old Jamie L. Mays, of Lowesville, Va. Mays was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.