Fall For Twin Lakes Party Scheduled For Saturday, 10/21

Saturday, October 21, Twin Lakes State Park will be hosting its second annual Fall for Twin Lakes festival from 12 to 4 p.m. Bring the kids to this family friendly event, where there will be all sorts of fun activities: carnival games, a bounce house, pumpkin decorating, trick or treating in the campground, a hayride and more. This year’s addition of a short, child-friendly Halloween themed trail should bring lots of smiles. Although not required, costumes are encouraged. The normal $4 parking fee applies during this event, and pumpkins can be purchased for $3 each. There are no additional fees associated with this event. Snacks will be available for

purchase. For more information, please contact the Park Office at 434-392- 3435.