Pedestrian Killed In Intentional Crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Charlotte County. Iy happened Sunday just before 10:00 p.m., according to a statement from VSP, on Route 360 approximately one mile west of Route 623. A 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Route 360 when a pedestrian intentionally ran out in front of the vehicle. The Toyota was not able to avoid the pedestrian and struck the male subject. The pedestrian, a 38-year-old male of Drakes Branch, Va., died at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, a 27-year-old male from Apex, N.C., was not injured in the crash. No names have been released.