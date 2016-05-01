Farmville Chamber welcomes new board members

Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed six members to its board of directors. They represent a cross-section of local business owners and the larger community.

New to the 2017 board are Kerby Moore, Edward Jones Investments; Amy Griffin, Cumberland County Public Schools; David Holton, Walmart; Adam Reams, First Bank; Cam Patterson, Moton Museum; Christopher Brochon, WFLO; and Linda Cheyne, Hampden-Sydney College.

“We continue to grow and gain wonderful new members all the time, and we would not be where we are today without the hard work of our board of directors,” Chamber Executive Director Joy Stump said.

The newly-elected executive council includes Brad Watson, chairman; Christopher Brochon, vice chairman; Ilsa Loeser, secretary; and Ken Copeland, treasurer. Chairman Brad Watson presides over board meetings as well as monthly membership meetings.

“The Farmville Chamber is extremely fortunate that these people agreed to join us on the board of directors,” Watson said. “Each one brings his or her unique perspectives on local and statewide issues and understands what it takes to operate a business in this community. I look forward to working with them in the time ahead.”

The Chamber continued its community involvement in 2017 with its Leadership Farmville program. This year’s class of 27 graduates was recognized in a ceremony March 2 at Longwood University. Another major Chamber event and fundraiser was held at The Manor Golf Club May 11. A record 28 foursomes participated in this year’s golf tournament.

The Chamber’s Holiday Home Tour, now in its second year, is slated for Dec. 9. Six homes as well as a Habitat House, The Rotunda and the Centra Hospitality House will be on this year’s tour.

“The home tour set the tone for the whole holiday season last year,” Stump said. “We look forward to doing it again this year.”

“We have been so blessed by the incredibly talented people who have chosen to share their expertise as board members,” Stump concluded. “The caliber of the outstanding members of this community who currently serve or have recently served add credibility and substance to our organization.”

Since 1948, the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has strived to improve the lives of those living and doing business in the community. Alongside its members, the Chamber provides educational initiatives, promotes tourism, serves as an advocate for local businesses, and seeks opportunities to aid a diverse and growing population.