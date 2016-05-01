Fall Cleanup Set For Monday In Farmville

The Town of Farmville’s annual Fall Cleanup event is this Monday. Residents should have all items out to the curb no later than 7:30 a.m. on Monday. A news release from the Town of Farmville states that any loose items must be boxed or bagged in order to be collected. Items must be in a container that can also be thrown away. That means if you place tree limbs in an old garbage can, you will lose the garbage can and it will be thrown away. Containers must also be strong enough to hold the items. Rocks, cement, brick and loose dirt will not be picked up. The town will also be recycling electronics on the same day.