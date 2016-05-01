Appomattox FFA OFFICERS ATTEND SOUTHEAST LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE

The Appomattox Senior and Appomattox Middle FFA Chapter officers recently attended the second annual Southeast Area Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conference at Dinwiddie High School. The theme for the National FFA Association is “I Can. We Will”. Conference participants developed skills that will transform their FFA chapter, school and community.

The conference presenters were all current state FFA officers. Each presenter stressed that the FFA organization has countless student opportunities for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. The conference presenters shared their time tested wisdom and advice with the FFA leaders from our school and motivated the officer leadership team to strive for higher goals and objectives and become more efficient leaders.

Kristen Eubank, ACHS FFA President said, “I’ve been a chapter officer for several years and I learned more about the FFA at this year’s Southeast Area COLT. This conference was very helpful for both the new and experienced leaders on our officer team.”

The conference focused on instilling leadership qualities in the students that would not only benefit them in the present but in our future as well.